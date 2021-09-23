Witnesses Sought In Road Rage Assault In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities are asking for any witnesses to a road rage assault in Vancouver to come forward.
A man who confronted the occupants of a vehicle on the Interstate 5 northbound exit at 78th Street two weeks ago was beaten up by three men. The 50-year-old victim suffered severe injuries to his face and head.
The assault happened around 9:30pm on September 10th.
Washington State Patrol is looking for the driver and passengers of a silver Volkswagen Golf with word “FUKENGRUVEN” in large white letters across the back window. Anyone who was traveling through the area around the time and has dash cam video is asked to contact them.