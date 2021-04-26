Witnesses Scatter After Victim Shot In Fairview
Courtesy: MGN
FAIRVIEW, Ore. — Witnesses of a shooting in Fairview say several people scattered and left the scene in vehicles after the gunfire early Monday morning.
A man was shot in a parking lot at Northeast 227th and Halsey just after 1:00. He is expected to survive.
There’s no information just yet on the shooter. Investigators are asking that anyone with surveillance video from the area call the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (503) 988-0560.