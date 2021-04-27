      Weather Alert

Witnesses Requested In Fatal Crash On I-5 In Cowlitz County

Apr 27, 2021 @ 10:59am

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are asking for witnesses of a wreck in Cowlitz County that killed three people and seriously injured two others to come forward.

Authorities say a woman rear-ended a vehicle and tow truck that was being loaded up on the right shoulder of the freeway near Castle Rock around 7:50am this past Saturday.

Two relatives who showed up to give the driver a ride and the tow truck driver were killed.  The couple is identified as 54 year-old Karen Stoker and 55 year-old Richard Stocker from Battle Ground.  The tow truck driver is identified as 63 year-old Arthur Anderson of Longview.

The two who were seriously injured are the driver who called for help, 25 year-old Travis Stoker of Battle Ground, and 43 year-old Anna-Christie Ireland of Longview.  Ireland is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

