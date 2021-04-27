Witnesses Requested In Fatal Crash On I-5 In Cowlitz County
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are asking for witnesses of a wreck in Cowlitz County that killed three people and seriously injured two others to come forward.
Authorities say a woman rear-ended a vehicle and tow truck that was being loaded up on the right shoulder of the freeway near Castle Rock around 7:50am this past Saturday.
Two relatives who showed up to give the driver a ride and the tow truck driver were killed. The couple is identified as 54 year-old Karen Stoker and 55 year-old Richard Stocker from Battle Ground. The tow truck driver is identified as 63 year-old Arthur Anderson of Longview.
The two who were seriously injured are the driver who called for help, 25 year-old Travis Stoker of Battle Ground, and 43 year-old Anna-Christie Ireland of Longview. Ireland is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.