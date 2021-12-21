With Omicron Surging, Governor Kate Brown Extends State Of Emergency

SALEM, Ore. – With Omicron surging across the country, Governor Kate Brown Tuesday once again extended a declaration of a State of Emergency in Oregon.
The move allows the state to use resources and be move flexible while responding to the pandemic.
“As Oregon prepares for what could be our worst surge in hospitalizations during this pandemic, I know that this is not the beginning of the new year any of us had hoped for,” said Governor Brown. “Time and again over the last two years, Oregonians have proven that we will stand with each other in our most difficult times. Your actions have saved lives, and it is because we have worked together to keep each other safe that Oregon still has some of the lowest infection and mortality rates in the nation. Please, do your part again––get vaccinated, get your booster shot, and wear a mask.”
The declaration will remain in place until June 30th, or until it’s rescinded like it was last Summer.