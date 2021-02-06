With More Vaccine Doses On The Way, Oregon Changes Timeline
PORTLAND, Ore. – More vaccine doses are on the way to Oregon.
Governor Kate Brown announced Friday she’s been told by the White House that states will now be receiving at least a 20% increase in vaccine allotment.
That news comes just days before about 167,000 people aged 80 and older become eligible for a shot in Oregon.
In anticipation of many questions from eligible seniors, the Governor also announced Friday that additional National Guard members will be deployed to help with the state’s 211 system.
Meanwhile, Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen announced that the state’s rolling average for daily vaccinations is now at almost 16,000 shots. That’s well above the goal of 12,000.
That, coupled with the anticipated dose increase, Director Allen says he believes at least 75% of people eligible for a vaccine will have a shot by April.
That’s a month earlier than anticipated.
And that means the start of the next phase of vaccinations will be earlier than thought.
He believes the general public will be eligible for a shot by July.
Here’s more from the Governor’s Office:
(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown held a press conference today to update Oregonians on the status of COVID-19 vaccinations in Oregon. The Governor was joined by Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Director Pat Allen and State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger.
“This week, we’re looking forward to beginning statewide vaccinations for our seniors living independently, beginning with those who are 80 years and older,” said Governor Brown. “In some counties, vaccinations for seniors are already underway.
“I want to thank our seniors for their patience thus far, and for their continued patience in the coming days and weeks. We are still managing a scarce resource. There will be hiccups in this process, but we are going to get through them. Signing up for an appointment will look different based on your community and your health care provider.”
Starting Monday, the covidvaccine.oregon.gov site will include a new tool—Get Vaccinated Oregon— to help people determine eligibility and to sign up for email alerts and text notifications when they become eligible. Seniors living independently with questions can also call 2-1-1 for information. To help ensure the phone lines are running smoothly, Governor Brown is deploying 30 additional National Guard members to help staff the call center.
Governor Brown added: “Our National Guard members have already helped in extraordinary ways, having administered more than 44,000 vaccines to Oregonians. That is 58% of the total vaccines at the sites they are supporting. Thank you to our National Guard, and thank you to their employers who are sacrificing while they help in this effort.”