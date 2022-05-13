With COVID Surging, Updated Health Advisory Issued For Schools In Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – With COVID-19 surging yet again, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education Friday issued an updated health advisory for schools.
The advisory comes as the CDC has listed six counties in the “medium” range for the virus.
Those counties are Columbia, Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas, Benton and Deschutes.
Here is the advisory. It lasts until August 31st:
For schools:
For families and community members:
We need your help to ensure our children have consistent access to in-person instruction across Oregon. When illness spreads through our community, in-person instruction is threatened in our schools and classrooms. You can help: