With business closing daily, is it really time to raise interest rates again?

Nov 3, 2021 @ 1:24pm

Joe Biden has pushed us all into inflation at break-neck speed, and most of the country’s major populations are still in lockdown, with the business closing daily, so is it time to start raising interest rates again? For more information, Lars speaks with David Beckworth, a former International economist for the U.S. Treasury Department and a senior fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

