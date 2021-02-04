      Weather Alert

With A $4 Trillion Deficit And $6 Trillion Budget How Broke Is America?

Feb 4, 2021 @ 11:36am

With Joe Biden’s free-spending and America already standing on a shaky economy, how much trouble are we really in?

To find out, Lars spoke with Steve Moore, a nationally acclaimed economist, and author most recently of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy” (Out Now), to get the real skinny on America’s financial state.

Listen to the full interview below:

