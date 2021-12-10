Wisecracking Clackamas Doctor Busts COVID-19 Myths

A doctor in Clackamas County is pushing back on some common COVID-19 myths.
Dr. Ritu Sahni is the Clackamas County EMS Medical Director, and appears in a video, taking questions on his cell phone, like this one. “Norma H. writes, let’s talk about the side effects of the vaccine.”
The emergency doctor answers, “That’s a great point, Norma. The side effects of the vaccine commonly are things like fever, feeling a little bit run down, feeling like you kinda got sick for a day or two.”
And then he adds in his personal experience: “When I got my third shot, I made sure to plan the next day to have off. I actually planned it so I could watch football all the next day. I didn’t tell anyone in my family I was not having any side effects, because they left me alone to watch football all day. And by the way, Michigan won.”
The video’s posted on Clackamas County TV and Youtube.