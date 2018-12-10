Wintry Mix In Gorge, Weather Advisory In Effect Until 9am

Hood River, Oregon – Cold and rainy conditions here in the city, but the Gorge is getting a wintry mix. Wet snow was falling near Hood River overnight with a bit of slush on I-84. There were more slippery conditions up above Hood River in the higher elevations. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through 9am this morning for the Cascades, the upper Hood River valley and the Gorge as a precaution. News Partner KGW talked with some travelers going through it this weekend.

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 939 PM PST Sun Dec 9 2018 Upper Hood River Valley-Central Columbia River Gorge- Including the cities of Parkdale, Odell, Hood River, Carson, and Underwood 939 PM PST Sun Dec 9 2018 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation types expected. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of less than one inch, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Central Columbia River Gorge and the Hood River Valley, especially above the Gorge floor. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will become more likely this evening and through the end of the precipitating, ending later tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.