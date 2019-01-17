Winter Weather Advisory Until 10am In Gorge
By Jacob Dean
|
Jan 17, 2019 @ 5:55 AM

Hood River County, Oregon – Watch out for possible snow and ice if you’re driving in the Gorge. There’s a wintry weather advisory in place until 10am today for places like Hood River. Forecasters expect us to warm up enough and thaw out later this morning, but things could be dangerous right now. Multnomah County Sheriff’s office tweeted they’ve had a couple of crashes overnight due to ice around the Bridal Veil area.

 

We’re keeping close eyes on this all morning long for you. We’re also watching for potential school closures and late openings. Find that list here:

School Closures And Late Openings In The Gorge

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Government Shutdown Could Turn Deadly For OR Woman Woman Killed Near Bend Inslee: Salmon Runs Not Improving Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Battling Cancer Coach Sentenced for Sexual Misconduct With Students Former Deputy Accused of Sexual Abuse
Comments