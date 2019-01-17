Winter Weather Advisory Until 10am In Gorge

Hood River County, Oregon – Watch out for possible snow and ice if you’re driving in the Gorge. There’s a wintry weather advisory in place until 10am today for places like Hood River. Forecasters expect us to warm up enough and thaw out later this morning, but things could be dangerous right now. Multnomah County Sheriff’s office tweeted they’ve had a couple of crashes overnight due to ice around the Bridal Veil area.

Deputies have responded to two non-injury crashes on I-84 east of Bridal Veil in the past 30 minutes due to freezing rain/snow. Slow down, allow for extra reaction time and avoid slamming on your brakes if you start to slide. #pdxtraffic — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) January 17, 2019

We’re keeping close eyes on this all morning long for you. We’re also watching for potential school closures and late openings. Find that list here: