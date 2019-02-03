Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portland Area Monday Morning

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service Sunday issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Greater Portland Metro Area.

The Advisory is in effect from 2:00 A.M. Monday morning until Noon on Monday.

Forecasters say 1 to 3 inches of snow is above 500 feet and spotty light accumulations on the valley floor.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1225 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019 ORZ005-006-WAZ022-039-041500- /O.NEW.KPQR.WW.Y.0010.190204T1000Z-190204T2000Z/ Lower Columbia-Greater Portland Metro Area-I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area- Including the cities of Yacolt and Amboy 1225 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected above 500 feet. Spotty light accumulations possible at the lowest elevations. * WHERE...Along the I-5 Corridor in Southwest Washington, the Lower Columbia River, and the Greater Portland and Vancouver Metro Areas. * WHEN...Late tonight through late Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially across elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses, and less traveled roads. This conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$