Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portland Area Monday Morning
By Jim Ferretti
|
Feb 3, 2019 @ 12:33 PM

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service Sunday issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Greater Portland Metro Area.

The Advisory is in effect from 2:00 A.M. Monday morning until Noon on Monday.

Forecasters say 1 to 3 inches of snow is above 500 feet and spotty light accumulations on the valley floor.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
1225 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

ORZ005-006-WAZ022-039-041500-
/O.NEW.KPQR.WW.Y.0010.190204T1000Z-190204T2000Z/
Lower Columbia-Greater Portland Metro Area-I-
5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Yacolt and Amboy
1225 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
  expected above 500 feet. Spotty light accumulations possible at
  the lowest elevations.

* WHERE...Along the I-5 Corridor in Southwest Washington, the Lower
  Columbia River, and the Greater Portland and Vancouver Metro Areas.

* WHEN...Late tonight through late Monday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially
  across elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses, and less
  traveled roads. This conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from
can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

$$
