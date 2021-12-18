Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portland Area

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY…
WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. Snow level will lower to 700 feet overnight, holding at that level early Sunday morning, then rising to 1500 feet during the day Sunday.
WHERE…In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area.
WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Sunday.
IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels may be lower across western Washington County across far northwest Multnomah County and parts of central and northern Clark County. As such, spotty accumulations up to 2 inches are possible as low as the valley floor from Forest Grove to Hillsboro to Banks, as well as from Scappoose eastward across northern Vancouver to Battle Ground. Little if any accumulation expected for other areas, including Downtown Portland, Downtown Vancouver, the Portland Airport, and Oregon City and Troutdale.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1