Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portland Area
Portland, Ore. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Portland area. It’s in affect Saturday from 3am to 12noon. Small accumulations of snow are expected in elevations above 500 feet. The valley floor could see a dusting too. Read more:
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
809 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
Greater Portland Metro Area-Western Columbia River Gorge-
Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Corbett, Rooster Rock,
Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Vancouver, Battle Ground,
Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, North Bonneville,
and Stevenson
809 PM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area and Western
Columbia River Gorge. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area
and Western Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect the heaviest accumulations at
elevations above 500 feet, with lighter accumulations on the
valley floor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.