Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portland Area
Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Portland Metro Area.
Forecasters are calling for 1 to 4 inches of snow above 500-feet.
The advisory starts at 10 pm Sunday night and lasts until Noon on Monday.
This is just the first of several chances of accumulating snow in the Portland area the upcoming week.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. New snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
above 500 feet.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below 500 feet expect a mix of rain and
snow showers with little if any accumulation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.