Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Oregon Cascades

Dec 22, 2019 @ 6:55pm

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Northern Oregon Cascades and in Lane County overnight Sunday.

Some areas above 3,000′ could get 3-7 inches of snow including Government Camp.  The Oregon Department of Transportation has been pre-treating Highway 26 and crews are on-call throughout the night.

The National Weather Service says drivers should expect snow-covered roads and low visibility along Highway 26 near Government Camp, Highway 20 across Tombstone Summit and Santiam Pass, and Highway 58 across Willamette Pass.

The advisory is in place until 4:00am Monday.

