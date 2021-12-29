      Weather Alert
Winter Weather Advisory In Place For Thursday Morning

Dec 29, 2021 @ 2:51pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Portland metro area on Thursday between midnight and 12pm.

Forecasters expect 1-4″ of snow with the heaviest accumulations in the West Hills, northern and eastern Clark County before turning over to rain by midday.

If you do have to drive, you’re advised to slow down, leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles and be cautious of your surroundings.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Heaviest
  accumulations will be over the West Hills, as well as parts of
  northern and eastern Clark County.

* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
  Greater Portland Metro Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop back below freezing
  this evening, with spotty ice likely on roadways, especially
  those with any moisture still on the pavement.
TAGS
Ice national weather service snow weather winter weather advisory
