Winter Weather Advisory In Place For Thursday Morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Portland metro area on Thursday between midnight and 12pm.
Forecasters expect 1-4″ of snow with the heaviest accumulations in the West Hills, northern and eastern Clark County before turning over to rain by midday.
Here is our current snow forecast for Thursday morning. Generally less than 1 inch for the Willamette Valley and 1 to 2 inches for the I-5 corridor in southwest Washington. Snow should switch over to rain in the low elevations around midday. #ORwx #WAwx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/rQAq95aQBQ
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 29, 2021
If you do have to drive, you’re advised to slow down, leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles and be cautious of your surroundings.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Heaviest
accumulations will be over the West Hills, as well as parts of
northern and eastern Clark County.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop back below freezing
this evening, with spotty ice likely on roadways, especially
those with any moisture still on the pavement.