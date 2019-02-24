Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Monday @ 2am
Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
155 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
ORZ006-WAZ039-251300-
/O.UPG.KPQR.WS.A.0004.190225T0800Z-190226T0200Z/
/O.NEW.KPQR.WW.Y.0022.190225T1000Z-190225T2200Z/
Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Vancouver, Battle Ground,
Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy
155 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Light rain or snow will develop late
tonight, turning to all snow by 5 am. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches expected. Snow will decrease around midday
Monday.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions which will
impact the Monday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.