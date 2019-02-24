Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Monday @ 2am
By Bruce Collins
|
Feb 24, 2019 @ 2:26 PM
Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
155 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

ORZ006-WAZ039-251300-
/O.UPG.KPQR.WS.A.0004.190225T0800Z-190226T0200Z/
/O.NEW.KPQR.WW.Y.0022.190225T1000Z-190225T2200Z/
Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Vancouver, Battle Ground,
Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy
155 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Light rain or snow will develop late
  tonight, turning to all snow by 5 am. Total snow accumulations
  of up to two inches expected. Snow will decrease around midday
  Monday.

* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
  Greater Portland Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions which will
  impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Significant Snow Expected Tonight/Tomorrow Morning In Parts of Our Area 2019 Grammy Awards Multiple Police Officers Shot in Houston Temporary Deal Reached to Reopen Government President, Pelosi Spar Over State of the Union President to Make Saturday Announcement on Border Security and Government Shutdown
Comments