Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Monday @ 2am

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 155 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019 ORZ006-WAZ039-251300- /O.UPG.KPQR.WS.A.0004.190225T0800Z-190226T0200Z/ /O.NEW.KPQR.WW.Y.0022.190225T1000Z-190225T2200Z/ Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area- Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy 155 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Light rain or snow will develop late tonight, turning to all snow by 5 am. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches expected. Snow will decrease around midday Monday. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions which will impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.