Winter Weather Advisory for Areas above 500 feet
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
426 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021
ORZ006-WAZ039-262300-
/O.NEW.KPQR.WW.Y.0006.210126T2300Z-210127T1200Z/
Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Yacolt and Amboy
426 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST WEDNESDAY above 500 feet...
* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3
inches above 500 feet and in eastern Clark County.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Roads above 500 feet may be snow covered at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest precipitation is expected from
early evening through midnight. Snow levels will be around 500
feet early this evening, but rise to 1000 feet overnight. Areas
such as Banks and Forest Grove may see 1 to 2 inch accumulations
this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Consider alternate routes, especially if traveling in areas above
500 feet and in rural eastern Clark County.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
$$