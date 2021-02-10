Winter Storm Watch Starts Thursday Afternoon
Winter Storm Watch
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
454 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021
PROLONG WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...
A series for Pacific storms will bring heavy snow to the
Columbia River Gorge and the Cascades Thursday through Saturday.
During this time snow and freezing rain will impact much of the
low elevations of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Vancouver, Battle Ground,
Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy
454 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021
WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
Thursday night and Friday, and another round of 3 to 5 Friday
night and Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph near the
Gorge.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow-covered roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will gradually fall into the
upper 20s Thursday night and result in any liquid water
remaining on roads, sidewalks and patios freezing solidly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.