      Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch Starts Thursday Afternoon

Feb 10, 2021 @ 6:05am

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
454 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

PROLONG WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...

A series for Pacific storms will bring heavy snow to the
Columbia River Gorge and the Cascades Thursday through Saturday.
During this time snow and freezing rain will impact much of the
low elevations of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.


ORZ006-WAZ039-110000-
/O.EXT.KPQR.WS.A.0002.210211T2000Z-210213T1800Z/
Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Vancouver, Battle Ground,
Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy
454 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
  Thursday night and Friday, and another round of 3 to 5 Friday
  night and Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph near the
  Gorge.

* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
  Greater Portland Metro Area.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow-covered roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will gradually fall into the
  upper 20s Thursday night and result in any liquid water
  remaining on roads, sidewalks and patios freezing solidly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
