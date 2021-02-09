      Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch Starting Thursday afternoon

Feb 9, 2021 @ 3:50pm

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
251 PM PST Tue Feb 9 2021


ORZ006-WAZ039-101400-
/O.NEW.KPQR.WS.A.0002.210211T2000Z-210212T2000Z/
Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Vancouver, Battle Ground,
Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy
251 PM PST Tue Feb 9 2021

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6
  inches possible. Occasional light freezing rain or sleet is
  possible, mainly to the west and south of Portland Thursday
  afternoon into early evening. Winds could gust as high as 45
  mph, with strongest winds east of Interstate 205 towards the
  Columbia Gorge.

* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
  Greater Portland Metro Area.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow-covered roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will decrease later Thursday
  night. Cold temperatures in the 20s with breezy east winds will
  create low wind chills across the region.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
