Winter Storm Watch Starting Thursday afternoon
Winter Storm Watch
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
251 PM PST Tue Feb 9 2021
ORZ006-WAZ039-101400-
/O.NEW.KPQR.WS.A.0002.210211T2000Z-210212T2000Z/
Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Vancouver, Battle Ground,
Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6
inches possible. Occasional light freezing rain or sleet is
possible, mainly to the west and south of Portland Thursday
afternoon into early evening. Winds could gust as high as 45
mph, with strongest winds east of Interstate 205 towards the
Columbia Gorge.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow-covered roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will decrease later Thursday
night. Cold temperatures in the 20s with breezy east winds will
create low wind chills across the region.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.