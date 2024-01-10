Winter Storm Watch Issued For Portland Metro Area

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Greater Portland Metro Area in Oregon and the Greater Vancouver Area in Washington. The watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

WHAT…Heavy snow is possible, with total accumulations ranging from 1 to 6 inches.

WHERE…The affected areas include Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy.

WHEN…The Winter Storm Watch is effective from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

IMPACTS…Travel conditions may become very difficult, potentially impacting the evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow is expected to begin on Friday afternoon, but significant accumulation on surfaces may not occur until later Friday evening. The amount of snow will depend on the duration of the snowfall, with 1 to 4 inches possible through late Friday evening. If snow persists into Saturday, accumulations greater than 6 inches are possible. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and exercise caution during travel, particularly during the evening commute.