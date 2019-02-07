Winter Storm Watch Friday Afternoon

Clackamas County,ORClark County,WAMultnomah County,ORWashington County,OR————————————————————–URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGENational Weather Service Portland OR206 PM PST Thu Feb 7 2019…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGHSATURDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches

possible. The highest amounts are expected for elevations above

1000 feet.

* WHERE…In Washington, Willapa Hills and South Washington

Cascade Foothills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.

* WHEN…From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for snow covered roads and difficult

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.

&&

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches possible.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for snow covered roads and difficult

conditions.

&&

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

possible. Higher amounts possible above 1000 feet.

* WHERE…The western Columbia River Gorge in Oregon and

Washington.

* WHEN…Rain changing to snow sometime late Friday evening or

early Saturday morning. Periods of snow then expected at times

through Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for snow covered roads and difficult

travel conditions.

&&

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches possible.

* WHERE…The Upper Hood River Valley in Oregon, and the central

Columbia River Gorge in Oregon and Washington.

* WHEN…From Friday evening through Saturday evening. The

heaviest snow is expected Saturday morning and afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for snow covered roads and difficult

travel conditions.

&&

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches

are possible. Locally higher amounts possible, mainly above 500

feet.

* WHERE…In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and

Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Greater

Portland Metro Area.

* WHEN…Rain changing to snow sometime between midnight and 6 AM

Saturday. Periods of snow then expected at times through

Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for snow covered roads and difficult

conditions.

&&

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches

possible. The highest amounts are expected for elevations above

1000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for snow covered roads and difficult

conditions.

