Winter Storm Watch Friday Afternoon

Clark County,WA
Multnomah County,OR
Washington County,OR——————————
National Weather Service Portland OR
206 PM PST Thu Feb 7 2019
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches
possible. The highest amounts are expected for elevations above
1000 feet.
* WHERE…In Washington, Willapa Hills and South Washington
Cascade Foothills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN…From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for snow covered roads and difficult
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.
&&
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for snow covered roads and difficult
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.
&&
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
possible. Higher amounts possible above 1000 feet.
* WHERE…The western Columbia River Gorge in Oregon and
Washington.
* WHEN…Rain changing to snow sometime late Friday evening or
early Saturday morning. Periods of snow then expected at times
through Saturday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for snow covered roads and difficult
travel conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.
&&
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches possible.
* WHERE…The Upper Hood River Valley in Oregon, and the central
Columbia River Gorge in Oregon and Washington.
* WHEN…From Friday evening through Saturday evening. The
heaviest snow is expected Saturday morning and afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for snow covered roads and difficult
travel conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.
&&
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
are possible. Locally higher amounts possible, mainly above 500
feet.
* WHERE…In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and
Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Greater
Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN…Rain changing to snow sometime between midnight and 6 AM
Saturday. Periods of snow then expected at times through
Saturday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for snow covered roads and difficult
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.
&&
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches
possible. The highest amounts are expected for elevations above
1000 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for snow covered roads and difficult
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.