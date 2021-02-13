Winter Storm Warning Through 4pm
Winter Storm Warning
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Occasional light snow
will transition to occasional light freezing rain this
afternoon. Snow accumulations should remain under an inch and
additional ice accumulations should remain a tenth of an inch or
less generally. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph mainly along
higher terrain and near the Columbia River.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very challenging. Power outages due to
gusty winds and/or ice remain. Be prepared for snow and ice on
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The southern and western portions of the
Portland metro may creep above freezing this afternoon at least
briefly, but the big thaw should not occur until Sunday for
these areas. The top of the West Hills and the area east of the
Portland Airport towards the Columbia River Gorge should remain
below freezing until Sunday.
Instructions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food,
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.