Winter Storm Warning Through 4pm

Winter Storm Warning

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS 
AFTERNOON... 
 
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Occasional light snow 
will transition to occasional light freezing rain this 
afternoon. Snow accumulations should remain under an inch and 
additional ice accumulations should remain a tenth of an inch or 
less generally. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph mainly along 
higher terrain and near the Columbia River. 
 
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, 
Greater Portland Metro Area. 
 
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. 
 
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very challenging. Power outages due to 
gusty winds and/or ice remain. Be prepared for snow and ice on 
roadways. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The southern and western portions of the 
Portland metro may creep above freezing this afternoon at least 
briefly, but the big thaw should not occur until Sunday for 
these areas. The top of the West Hills and the area east of the 
Portland Airport towards the Columbia River Gorge should remain 
below freezing until Sunday.
Instructions:	If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, 
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road 
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by 
calling 5 1 1.
