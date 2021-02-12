      Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning Now through Tomorrow at 4pm

Feb 12, 2021 @ 9:48am 
ORZ006-WAZ039-130800-
/O.EXT.KPQR.WS.W.0002.000000T0000Z-210214T0000Z/
Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Vancouver, Battle Ground,
Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy
936 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...


* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, mainly as snow for the
  north and east Portland/Vancouver metro areas. Freezing rain,
  sleet and some snow will persist to the west and south of
  downtown Portland. Most areas will see snow this morning. Total
  snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches appear most likely across
  the far south and west Portland metro. 3 to 9 inches of snow
  appear most likely across the north and east metro. Ice
  accumulations should generally remain a tenth of an inch or less
  except across the south Portland metro where one quarter to one
  half inch of ice is possible. East winds will gust as high as 30
  to 50 mph, mainly for the Portland West Hills, and areas to the
  east of I-205 towards the Columbia River Gorge.

* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
  Greater Portland Metro Area.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very challenging at times. Power
  outages due to gusty winds and/or ice are possible. Be prepared
  for snow and ice on roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The southern and western portions of the
  Portland metro should climb above freezing Saturday afternoon.
  The top of the West Hills and the area east of the Portland
  Airport towards the Columbia River Gorge should remain below
  freezing until Sunday.
