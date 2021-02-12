Winter Storm Warning Now Through Saturday at 4pm
...PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of freezing rain,
sleet and snow to portions of northwest Oregon and southwest
Washington through the weekend.
The next storm will arrive tonight and bring a high potential for
significant freezing rain accumulations in the Coast Range,
Willapa Hills, the Central Willamette Valley and perhaps across
the southern Portland metro. There is also high potential of
significant snowfall for inland areas from the Cowlitz River
Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to the
east through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. This will fall mainly as
snow for the north and east Portland/Vancouver metro areas.
Freezing rain, sleet and some snow will persist to the west and
south of downtown Portland. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches appear most likely across the far south and west Portland
metro. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches appear most
likely across the north and east metro. Ice accumulations should
generally remain a tenth of an inch or less except across the
far south Portland metro where one quarter to one half inch of
ice is possible. East winds will gust as high as 30 to 50 mph,
mainly for the Portland West Hills, and areas to the east of
I-205 towards the Columbia River Gorge.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very challenging at times. Power
outages due to gusty winds and/or ice are possible. Be
prepared for snow and ice on roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The southern and western portions of the
Portland metro should creep above freezing Saturday afternoon at
least briefly, but the big thaw should not occur until Sunday
for these areas. The top of the West Hills and the area east of
the Portland Airport towards the Columbia River Gorge should
remain below freezing until Sunday.
Instructions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food,
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.