      Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning Now Through Saturday at 4pm

Feb 12, 2021 @ 3:45pm 
...PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY... 
 
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of freezing rain, 
sleet and snow to portions of northwest Oregon and southwest 
Washington through the weekend. 
The next storm will arrive tonight and bring a high potential for 
significant freezing rain accumulations in the Coast Range, 
Willapa Hills, the Central Willamette Valley and perhaps across 
the southern Portland metro. There is also high potential of 
significant snowfall for inland areas from the Cowlitz River 
Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to the 
east through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley. 
 
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST 
SATURDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. This will fall mainly as 
snow for the north and east Portland/Vancouver metro areas. 
Freezing rain, sleet and some snow will persist to the west and 
south of downtown Portland. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 
inches appear most likely across the far south and west Portland 
metro. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches appear most 
likely across the north and east metro. Ice accumulations should 
generally remain a tenth of an inch or less except across the 
far south Portland metro where one quarter to one half inch of 
ice is possible. East winds will gust as high as 30 to 50 mph, 
mainly for the Portland West Hills, and areas to the east of 
I-205 towards the Columbia River Gorge. 
 
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, 
Greater Portland Metro Area. 
 
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very challenging at times. Power 
outages due to gusty winds and/or ice are possible. Be 
prepared for snow and ice on roadways. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The southern and western portions of the 
Portland metro should creep above freezing Saturday afternoon at 
least briefly, but the big thaw should not occur until Sunday 
for these areas. The top of the West Hills and the area east of 
the Portland Airport towards the Columbia River Gorge should 
remain below freezing until Sunday.
Instructions:	If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, 
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road 
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by 
calling 5 1 1.
