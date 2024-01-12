Winter Storm Warning Issued From Portland Metro

Portland, Ore. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 7 AM to 10 PM PST on Saturday for the Greater Portland Metro Area. The warning includes the following details:

What:

Heavy snow and blowing snow are expected, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Winds are forecasted to gust as high as 60 mph near the mouth of the Columbia River Gorge.

Wind chills as low as 10 below zero.

Where:

Greater Portland Metro Area.

When:

From 7 AM to 10 PM PST on Saturday.

Impacts:

Plan on slippery road conditions.

Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, especially in the eastern Portland metro.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Additional Details:

Blizzard conditions are expected across the east Portland metro during peak snowfall rates on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sleet may mix with snow at times, potentially leading to lower snowfall amounts.

Residents are urged to take necessary precautions, be aware of the slippery road conditions, and exercise caution while driving. Visibility may be significantly reduced in certain areas, especially in the eastern parts of the Portland metro. Gusty winds could also pose a risk of falling tree branches. The cold temperatures and wind chills require residents to take measures to prevent hypothermia.