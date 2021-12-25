Winter Storm Warning Issued For Portland Area

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of Western Oregon including the Portland-Vancouver area. The warning is in effect from 4pm Saturday through 4am Sunday. More details are below:
ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THIS
HOLIDAY WEEKEND…
.A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada
this weekend which, when combined with widespread showery
precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring
accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest
Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the
valley floors and to sea level on the coast, beginning on
Christmas and extending into next week. Accumulating snow is
expected to start in the northern portions of the forecast area on
Christmas Day, and then spread southward through Sunday before
precipitation decreases in coverage and intensity on Monday.
ORZ005-006-WAZ022-039-251200-
/O.UPG.KPQR.WS.A.0010.211226T0000Z-211227T1200Z/
/O.EXB.KPQR.WS.W.0007.211226T0000Z-211227T1200Z/
Lower Columbia-Greater Portland Metro Area-I-
5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro,
Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Longview,
Kelso, Castle Rock, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt,
and Amboy
340 PM PST Fri Dec 24 2021
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations
between 2 to 8 inches. Heavier amounts at higher elevations.
* WHERE…The I-5 corridor in southwest Washington and the
northern Willamette Valley in Oregon, including the entire
greater Portland metro area.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice
covered roads. Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest accumulations of snow expected
above 500 ft. Snowfall amounts could greatly vary spatially due
to the showery nature of the snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather
information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if
possible.
If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions
with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down,
and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow
extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep
snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight,
food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions visit
https://www.tripcheck.com or
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
or by calling 5 1 1