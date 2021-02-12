Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Friday At Noon
Winter Storm Warning
...PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry
precipitation to much of the region tonight into Friday. Another
round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions
of the region Friday night into Saturday.
With the next storm arriving Friday night, there is high
potential for significant ice accumulations in the Coast Range,
Willapa Hills and across the Central Willamette Valley and
perhaps across the southern Portland metro. There is also high
potential of significant snowfall for inland areas from Cowlitz
River Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to
the east through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, mainly as snow for the
north and east metro areas. Rain, freezing rain, sleet and some
snow will persist to the west and south of downtown Portland
through the evening, then becoming more snow overnight. Total
snow accumulations of one-half inch to 4 inches, with ice
accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. The heaviest ice
accumulations will be to the west and south of downtown
Portland, with heaviest snowfall to the east and north. Easterly
winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph, mainly for the Portland
West Hills, and areas to the east towards the Columbia Gorge.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be challenging at times. Power outages
due to gusty winds and/or ice are possible. Prepare for snow
and ice on roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overpasses and exposed bridges tend to be
cooler so prepare for more challenging driving conditions.
Conditions will deteriorate from east to west across the
region this afternoon as cold air spills out from the Columbia
River Gorge. Temperatures will drop into the 20s Thursday
night. With the gusty winds, expect wind chill values of 10 to
20 degrees.
Instructions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food,
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. very difficult.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.