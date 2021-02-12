      Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Friday At Noon

Feb 11, 2021 @ 8:56pm

Winter Storm Warning

...PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY... 
 
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry 
precipitation to much of the region tonight into Friday. Another 
round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions 
of the region Friday night into Saturday. 
With the next storm arriving Friday night, there is high 
potential for significant ice accumulations in the Coast Range, 
Willapa Hills and across the Central Willamette Valley and 
perhaps across the southern Portland metro. There is also high 
potential of significant snowfall for inland areas from Cowlitz 
River Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to 
the east through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley. 
 
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, mainly as snow for the 
north and east metro areas. Rain, freezing rain, sleet and some 
snow will persist to the west and south of downtown Portland 
through the evening, then becoming more snow overnight. Total 
snow accumulations of one-half inch to 4 inches, with ice 
accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. The heaviest ice 
accumulations will be to the west and south of downtown 
Portland, with heaviest snowfall to the east and north. Easterly 
winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph, mainly for the Portland 
West Hills, and areas to the east towards the Columbia Gorge. 
 
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, 
Greater Portland Metro Area. 
 
* WHEN...Until noon PST Friday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Travel will be challenging at times. Power outages 
due to gusty winds and/or ice are possible. Prepare for snow 
and ice on roadways. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overpasses and exposed bridges tend to be 
cooler so prepare for more challenging driving conditions. 
Conditions will deteriorate from east to west across the 
region this afternoon as cold air spills out from the Columbia 
River Gorge. Temperatures will drop into the 20s Thursday 
night. With the gusty winds, expect wind chill values of 10 to 
20 degrees.

Instructions:	If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, 
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. very difficult.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be 
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
