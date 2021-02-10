      Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning In Effect Starting Tomorrow Afternoon

Feb 10, 2021 @ 3:19pm

Winter Storm Warning

...PROLONG WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... 
 
.A series for Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry 
precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another 
round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across the 
region Friday night into Saturday. 
 
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO FRIDAY 
MORNING... 
 
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Rain will change to 
snow or freezing rain in the afternoon, from east to west across 
the region. Snow will be more likely for areas to east and 
north of Portland, with mixed precipitation to west and south. 
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Ice accumulations of 
0.10 to 0.20 inch possible to the west and south of Portland. 
Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph near the 
Gorge later Thursday afternoon through Friday 
 
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater 
Portland Metro Area. 
 
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to noon PST Friday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Spotty power outages and tree damage are possible 
due to the wind or ice. Travel could be challenging at times. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be falling Thursday 
afternoon, dropping into the 20s Thursday night. With the gusty 
winds, expect wind chill values of 10 to 20 degrees Thursday 
night.
TAGS
Ice snow weather
Popular Posts
Should Americans Get A 2 Thousand Dollar Check Every Month Just Because Of The China Virus?
One NW Mayor Is Standing Up To Lockdown Kate Brown
Couple Missing On Camping Trip Found
Indoor Small College Athletics In Oregon Remain Benched, But There's Some Hope
Route 99 Roadhouse In Clackamas County Loses Liquor License Over Pandemic Protocols