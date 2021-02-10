Winter Storm Warning In Effect Starting Tomorrow Afternoon
Winter Storm Warning
...PROLONG WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...
.A series for Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry
precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another
round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across the
region Friday night into Saturday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Rain will change to
snow or freezing rain in the afternoon, from east to west across
the region. Snow will be more likely for areas to east and
north of Portland, with mixed precipitation to west and south.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Ice accumulations of
0.10 to 0.20 inch possible to the west and south of Portland.
Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph near the
Gorge later Thursday afternoon through Friday
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater
Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Spotty power outages and tree damage are possible
due to the wind or ice. Travel could be challenging at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be falling Thursday
afternoon, dropping into the 20s Thursday night. With the gusty
winds, expect wind chill values of 10 to 20 degrees Thursday
night.