Winter Storm Blows In This Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Much of the Pacific Northwest will be impacted by a winter storm this weekend that brings wind, rain and snow.
It’s going to get blustery overnight Friday into Saturday with a wind advisory from 10:00pm until 10:00am for the metro area and parts of the valley. Winds up to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph are expected. The coast will get pounded with up to 70 mph winds.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley
and South Willamette Valley.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs may be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will likely be in exposed
terrain, as well as the central Willamette Valley.
Weather warnings are posted for later tonight and Saturday. Tomorrow’s storm front could bring 45 mph south gusts to the valley, typical high winds to the coast and heavy snow at 4,000′ over the Cascades. pic.twitter.com/LcseMD1SqJ
— Rod Hill (@KGWRodHill) December 10, 2021
Winds could knock down tree limbs and power lines. Lots of rain is expected this weekend as well.
Winter storm conditions are likely over the Cascades with as much as 2′ of new snow falling through Sunday morning and up to 3′ across the passes. Snow levels drop below 2,000′ through the middle of next week.
1-3 feet of snow is expected over the Cascades this weekend, with the heaviest period of snow expected Saturday through Saturday night when snowfall rates could reach 1-3 inches/hour. Gusty winds and heavy snow will result in very difficult travel conditions over the passes. pic.twitter.com/vVgYR0gLdm
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 10, 2021
