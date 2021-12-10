      Weather Alert
Winter Storm Blows In This Weekend

Dec 10, 2021 @ 10:47am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Much of the Pacific Northwest will be impacted by a winter storm this weekend that brings wind, rain and snow.

It’s going to get blustery overnight Friday into Saturday with a wind advisory from 10:00pm until 10:00am for the metro area and parts of the valley.  Winds up to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph are expected.  The coast will get pounded with up to 70 mph winds.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST 
SATURDAY... 
 
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph 
expected. 
 
* WHERE...Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley 
and South Willamette Valley. 
 
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Saturday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree 
limbs may be blown down and a few power outages may result. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will likely be in exposed 
terrain, as well as the central Willamette Valley.

Winds could knock down tree limbs and power lines.  Lots of rain is expected this weekend as well.

Winter storm conditions are likely over the Cascades with as much as 2′ of new snow falling through Sunday morning and up to 3′ across the passes.  Snow levels drop below 2,000′ through the middle of next week.

