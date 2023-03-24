Winter Snowstorm Hits Parts of Oregon and Washington

It’s March 24th, and despite the fact that we’re officially in spring, parts of Oregon and Washington are experiencing a winter storm.

Clatsop County’s emergency management director expects at least a half foot of the white stuff. The National Weather Service’s Tyler Krantz tells us, “We do have those winter storm warnings in effect in the Cascade Mountains including the foothills and then also the Coastal Range mountains. And that is in effect from now all the way into Saturday.”

He’s keeping a close watch on the Coast Range. “Webcam imagery as we speak is showing the snow covered roads up there with blowing snow and reduced visibilities. It definitely does not look like an easygoing drive.”

From the National Weather Service office in Portland, he says, “It’s really only getting worse with continued, repetitive snow showers up there today through tonight and even into tomorrow. We’re thinking, upwards of another foot of snow or more in the Cascades.”

In the Portland Metro we’re seeing rain, the possibility of thunderstorms, and small hail… with a chance of a rain and snow mix through Saturday.

”There’s a little bit better chance to see some flakes in the air Friday night and Saturday morning, even down to the valley floor.”

Make sure you’re prepared if you’re traveling and have emergency car safety items with you, like an extra flashlight, an ice scraper, food and water. “Anyone driving to or from the coast or over the Cascade passes will need to be well prepared for winter travel conditions,” says Krantz.