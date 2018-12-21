Winter Is Here—Skiers Are Ready

Ski resorts are getting ready to launch into their busiest week of the year. Meadows, Timberline and Ski Bowl all got some fresh snow last night and expect more over the holiday break. Getting there can often be a challenge and parking lots can fill up fast. I posted a couple of links to their shuttle services that are really convenient. See you on the mountain! Happy Holidays!

https://www.skihood.com/plan-a-trip/transportation-options/peak-day-shuttle

https://www.timberlinelodge.com/getting-here

http://www.skibowl.com/winter/mt-hood-transportation