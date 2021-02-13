      Weather Alert

Winter & Ice Storm Warnings Through Saturday Afternoon

Feb 12, 2021 @ 9:25pm 
...PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY... 
 
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of freezing rain, 
sleet and snow to portions of northwest Oregon and southwest 
Washington through the weekend. 
The next storm will bring a high potential for significant freezing 
rain accumulations in the Coast Range, Willapa Hills, the Central 
Willamette Valley and perhaps across the southern Portland metro. 
There is also high potential of significant snowfall for inland 
areas from the Cowlitz River Valley to the Portland/Vancouver 
metro area, and areas to the east through the Columbia River Gorge 
and Hood River Valley. 
 
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST 
SATURDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. This will fall mainly as a 
mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain in the north and east 
Portland/Vancouver metro area, but is expected to become 
predominantly snow late tonight and continue through Saturday 
morning. Freezing rain, sleet and some snow will persist to the 
west and south of downtown Portland. Total snow accumulations of 
1 to 3 inches appear most likely across the far south and west 
Portland metro. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches appear 
most likely across the north and east metro. Additional ice 
accumulations should be up to one-third of an inch for the north 
and east metro areas, but up to another one-half inch in the 
south and west. East winds will gust as high as 30 to 50 mph, 
mainly for the Portland West Hills, and areas to the east of I- 
205 towards the Columbia River Gorge. 
 
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, 
Greater Portland Metro Area. 
 
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very challenging at times. Power 
outages due to gusty winds and/or ice are possible. Be 
prepared for snow and ice on roadways. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The southern and western portions of the 
Portland metro should creep above freezing Saturday afternoon 
at least briefly, but the big thaw should not occur until 
Sunday for these areas. The top of the West Hills and the area 
east of the Portland Airport towards the Columbia River Gorge 
should remain below freezing until Sunday.
Instructions:	If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, 
food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The 
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can 
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Significant icing. While a mixture of snow and sleet 
could add up to an inch or so in spots, expect predominantly 
freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of one half to one 
inch are likely. The heaviest freezing rain will fall through 
tonight. 
 
* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley. 
 
* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Expect widespread power outages and tree damage due 
to the ice. Travel could be impossible. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures should warm above freezing 
Saturday, but only minimally above freezing across northern 
Polk and Yamhill Counties. Temperatures are more likely to 
rise into the mid to upper 30s towards the foothills of Marion 
and Clackamas Counties.
Instructions:	Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, 
keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of
an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road 
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by 
calling 5 1 1.
