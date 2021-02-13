Winter & Ice Storm Warnings Through Saturday Afternoon
...PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of freezing rain,
sleet and snow to portions of northwest Oregon and southwest
Washington through the weekend.
The next storm will bring a high potential for significant freezing
rain accumulations in the Coast Range, Willapa Hills, the Central
Willamette Valley and perhaps across the southern Portland metro.
There is also high potential of significant snowfall for inland
areas from the Cowlitz River Valley to the Portland/Vancouver
metro area, and areas to the east through the Columbia River Gorge
and Hood River Valley.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. This will fall mainly as a
mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain in the north and east
Portland/Vancouver metro area, but is expected to become
predominantly snow late tonight and continue through Saturday
morning. Freezing rain, sleet and some snow will persist to the
west and south of downtown Portland. Total snow accumulations of
1 to 3 inches appear most likely across the far south and west
Portland metro. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches appear
most likely across the north and east metro. Additional ice
accumulations should be up to one-third of an inch for the north
and east metro areas, but up to another one-half inch in the
south and west. East winds will gust as high as 30 to 50 mph,
mainly for the Portland West Hills, and areas to the east of I-
205 towards the Columbia River Gorge.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very challenging at times. Power
outages due to gusty winds and/or ice are possible. Be
prepared for snow and ice on roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The southern and western portions of the
Portland metro should creep above freezing Saturday afternoon
at least briefly, but the big thaw should not occur until
Sunday for these areas. The top of the West Hills and the area
east of the Portland Airport towards the Columbia River Gorge
should remain below freezing until Sunday.
Instructions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight,
food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing. While a mixture of snow and sleet
could add up to an inch or so in spots, expect predominantly
freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of one half to one
inch are likely. The heaviest freezing rain will fall through
tonight.
* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Expect widespread power outages and tree damage due
to the ice. Travel could be impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures should warm above freezing
Saturday, but only minimally above freezing across northern
Polk and Yamhill Counties. Temperatures are more likely to
rise into the mid to upper 30s towards the foothills of Marion
and Clackamas Counties.
Instructions: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel,
keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of
an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.