Windows Smashed, Two Arrests In Monday Night Protest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Windows were smashed during a protest in Portland on Monday night and police made two arrests.
About 100 people gathered at Woodlawn Park in Northeast Portland and headed over to North Precinct, breaking windows at several businesses including two restaurants, a store, bank and the non-profit Blazers Boys & Girls Club.
The gathering was declared an unlawful assembly by police.
Two women were arrested for what police say were criminal activities at a U.S. Bank. 27-year-old Emma Lightstone is charged with criminal mischief and riot. 27 year-old Emily Keppler is charged with criminal mischief.
Participants say the gathering was on behalf of George Floyd as a jury now deliberates in the trial of the former officer accused of killing him.