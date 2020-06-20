Windows Shattered, Arrests Made At Friday Evening Protests
Friday evening a group of protesters gathered in Chapman Square on the west side of the Justice Center according to Police.
At 9:40 p.m. the group started marching toward Revolution Hall.
Half way across the Morrison Bridge a group of abut 75 protesters returned to the justice center blocking traffic on SW 3rd Avenue.
According to Police “Protesters began throwing projectiles at the building. Individuals used a slingshot to launch metal ball bearings in the direction of law enforcement personnel standing behind windows. The bearings shattered multiple windows and put deputies in danger. Individuals continued to shake the fence and throw projectiles, such as eggs, cans and bottles”
Police say they warned protesters not to tamper with the fence, climb it or throw projectiles over it, or they would be subject to arrest and force.
At least protester breached the fence surrounding the Justice Center.
As deputies exited the building to contact the person they say that they “took a barrage” of projectiles that included rocks the size of baseballs.
Deputies deployed smoke and crowd control munitions to try and get protesters to stop throwing items.
At 11:14 p.m. Portland Police declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly and ordered protesters to leave.
The group did eventually leave and marched through Downtown Portland before going back to the Justice Center.
The group was said to of dispersed in small groups and most left by 3 a.m.
According to Police “MCSO deputies and PPB officers made several arrests, including two individuals responsible for shattering windows at the Justice Center.”