Windows Broken During Saturday Night Demonstrations, No Arrests made
Saturday night about 200 people marched from the South Park Blocks near Southwest Jefferson Street and Southwest Park Avenue.
According to Police the group marched in the street for several hours.
Police say the group made a few stops where they would demonstrate and in some instances damage property and graffiti.
According to a Portland Police press release, “Individuals in the group broke windows on businesses, including a bank in the 400 block of Southwest Harrison Street, a restaurant in the 1900 block of Southwest Broadway, and coffee shop in the 1000 block of Southwest 6th Avenue”
Portland Police said “There was no violence from the crowd, therefore no force or munitions were used by officers. After shift change, the officers disengaged.”
The vandalism is being investigated.