Wind Whipped Penn State

Penn State police promise to release a statement soon about the tactics they used to break up a tailgater party over the weekend that got out of hand. They sent in a helicopter to fly really low over the event telling people on a loudspeaker to disperse. Tents went flying as the wind stirred things up. This is a rare tactic but they sent in the chopper after two police horses were harassed and a trooper was injured trying to get people to go. We’ll let you know what police have to say about this later on FM NEWS 101. In the meantime, do you think this was a good tactic or over the top?

