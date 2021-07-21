      Weather Alert

WIND AND SOLAR MANDATES: Worse for the planet than drilling for fossil fuels

Jul 21, 2021 @ 1:35pm

Wind and solar power are supposed to be environmentally friendly alternatives but are they worse for the planet than that oh so evil fracking the left hates? Lars talks with Dr. Jay Lehr, a Senior Policy Analyst with the International Climate Science Coalition to talk about the real impact of green energy. Take a listen below. 

For more information: https://americaoutloud.com/wind-and-solar-are-the-most-environmentally-destructive-energy-sources/

 

The post WIND AND SOLAR MANDATES: Worse for the planet than drilling for fossil fuels appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

