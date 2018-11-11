Wind Advisory For Tonight Lasting Thru Monday

Wind Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area- Including the cities of Gresham, Troutdale, and Washougal ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST MONDAY... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Monday. * WINDS...East 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph. The strongest gusts will primarily be located east of I-205 including Camas, Washougal, Gresham, Fairview and Troutdale. * TIMING...Late Sunday night through at least midday Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Given leaves remain on many deciduous trees, limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory is issued when winds may cause minor property damage without extra precautions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use caution until the winds subside. Check Back Several Times Each Day And Stay Connected with live Wind Advisory updates on FM News 101.
Detailed Forecast
Veterans Day
Sunny, with a high near 54. East northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 39. East wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 54. East wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.