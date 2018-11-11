Wind Advisory For Tonight Lasting Thru Monday

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area- Including the cities of Gresham, Troutdale, and Washougal ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST MONDAY... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Monday. * WINDS...East 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph. The strongest gusts will primarily be located east of I-205 including Camas, Washougal, Gresham, Fairview and Troutdale. * TIMING...Late Sunday night through at least midday Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Given leaves remain on many deciduous trees, limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory is issued when winds may cause minor property damage without extra precautions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use caution until the winds subside. Check Back Several Times Each Day And Stay Connected with live Wind Advisory updates on FM News 101.

Detailed Forecast