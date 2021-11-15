      Weather Alert
Wind Advisory For The Metro Area Until 3pm

Nov 15, 2021 @ 9:44am 
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 
3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... 
 
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph 
expected. 
 
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, 
Central Willamette Valley and Greater Portland Metro Area. 
 
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon. 
 
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree 
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rainfall from the past several days 
has produced saturated soil conditions over the region. The 
strong winds combined with the saturated soils will likely 
contribute to tree damage and possible power outages.
TAGS
national weather service wind wind advistory
