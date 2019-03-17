Wind Advisory for Our Area
By Bruce Collins
Mar 17, 2019 @ 9:44 AM 
ORZ006-WAZ039-180000-
/O.NEW.KPQR.WI.Y.0005.190318T0200Z-190319T1700Z/
Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Vancouver, Battle Ground,
Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy
Sun Mar 17 2019

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT
TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT
Tuesday.

* WINDS...East 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds likely
  strongest near the Columbia Gorge, across east Portland, and
  in elevated terrain such as the West Hills.

* TIMING...Winds strengthening tonight and Monday, then
  persisting through at least Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
  limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds are forecast to be
31 to 39 mph or gusts will range between 45 and 57 mph. Winds of
these magnitudes may cause minor property damage without extra
precautions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use
caution until the winds subside.
