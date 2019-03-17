Wind Advisory for Our Area

ORZ006-WAZ039-180000- /O.NEW.KPQR.WI.Y.0005.190318T0200Z-190319T1700Z/ Greater Portland Metro Area-Greater Vancouver Area- Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy Sun Mar 17 2019 WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT TUESDAY... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * WINDS...East 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds likely strongest near the Columbia Gorge, across east Portland, and in elevated terrain such as the West Hills. * TIMING...Winds strengthening tonight and Monday, then persisting through at least Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds are forecast to be 31 to 39 mph or gusts will range between 45 and 57 mph. Winds of these magnitudes may cause minor property damage without extra precautions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use caution until the winds subside.