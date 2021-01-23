Wilsonville Man Accused Of Killing Stepfather
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Wilsonville man is accused of killing his 91-year-old stepfather at the victim’s Washington County home.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jacob Nebeker was arrested at the scene Friday and is being held in jail without bail on a second-degree murder charge.
He is suspected of killing Gilbert Gutjahr.
Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to Gutjahr’s home in the Bethany area close to 1 a.m. Friday, after a woman called 911 and said a man had been killed by a family member.
Officers found Gutjahr injured inside.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
It wasn’t immediately known if Nebeker has a lawyer to comment on his case.