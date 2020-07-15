Wilsonville Death Could Be A Hit & Run
Kristi Dumont was found early Sunday morning by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputies after someone had called for a welfare check. She was found near the area of SW Town Center Loop West and SW Wilsonville Road in Wilsonville.
Paramedics with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response were the scene as well
She was alive when she was found but later succumbed to her injuries at the Hospital.
An autopsy was done and Her injuries were described by investigators as “blunt force trauma” and it’s now believed that it could be a hit & run.
Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have seen or had contact with Dumont, if you have any information contact the Clackamas County Sheriffs office.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip . Please reference CCSO Case # 20-014489.