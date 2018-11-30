Wilsonville Couple Busted For Crime Spree with Toddler In Car

Wilsonville, Oregon – A Wilsonville couple possibly behind as many as 40 different crimes, have been arrested. Police say Skylar and Jessica Tweedle were wanted for several home and car break-ins and package thefts. The couple admitted to the thefts when they were pulled over for a routine traffic stop with their 3-year-old in the car. Police are also searching for a third person who may have been involved. His name is Joshua Derrick. They’re facing a number of charges including identity theft and endangering the welfare of a minor.

UPDATE W/ VIDEO: WILSONVILLE PD ARRESTS SUSPECTS IN WILSONVILLE-AREA CRIME SPREE; POLICE SEEK TIPS IN SEARCH FOR THIRD SUSPECT (PHOTO)

Skylar and Jessica Tweedle may be linked to as many as 40 local theft cases; police also looking for Kenneth Derrick

Please reference CCSO Case # 18-028834

Late Wednesday night (Nov. 28, 2018), deputies contracted to Wilsonville Police conducted a traffic stop in the 29000 block of SW Parkway Court that led to the arrest of Skylar Tweedle , 24, and his wife, Jessica Tweedle. The Tweedles had been sought in connection to numerous crimes in the Wilsonville area — including burglary from garage break-ins, package thefts, and vehicle break-ins.

Wilsonville has seen a major increase in these type of crimes in the past few weeks, particularly in the Charbonneau and Villebois areas. Authorities believe the Tweedles may be linked to as many as 40 local crimes in this recent theft spree.

During the Nov. 28 traffic stop, police discovered the Tweedles in possession of “jiggle keys” (filed-down car keys used in auto break-ins and thefts), numerous garage-door openers, credit cards, packages stolen from porches, computers, cell phones, gift cards, purses and bags, various forms of identification, and drug paraphernalia.

Also in the car at the time of the stop was their 3-year-old child.

The Tweedles admitted to their participation in recent crimes, and were booked into Clackamas County Jail on the following charges:

Skylar Wayne Allen Tweedle

PCS-METH

BURGLARY I

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

IDENTITY THEFT

ENDANGER WELFARE OF MINOR

Bail: $75,000

Jessica Ray Tweedle

BURGLARY I

THEFT I

ENDANGER WELFARE OF MINOR

IDENTITY THEFT

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

Bail: $40,000

Complete booking information for the Tweedles can be found at https://web3.clackamas.us/ roster/#inmates

Clackamas County Health, Housing, and Human Services (H3S) delivered the 3-year-old to extended family members.

Tips and video footage from the community helped lead to these arrests. Ring surveillance video of the suspect vehicle from one of the cases can be downloaded from this web address: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ 95yhgpv58bhjx36/ SurveillanceVideoOfSuspectsAtW ork.MP4?dl=0

AUTHORIES SEEK TIPS TO FIND THIRD SUSPECT, KENNETH DERRICK

A third person is sought for questioning in relation to the theft spree: Joshua Kenneth Derrick, 30. A 2015 booking photo of Joshua Derrick is attached — as is a surveillance photo captured of Derrick during alleged criminal activity.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Derrick’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/ contact/tip.jsp. Please reference CCSO Case # 18-028834.

Deputies are currently working to identify owners of the recovered stolen property.

Three Clackamas County cities — Happy Valley, Estacada and Wilsonville — contract with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office to provide municipal police services.

