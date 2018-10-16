WILLLLLSSSSONNNNN!!

Move over Tom Hanks. In this case, Wilson is not a volleyball on a deserted island. It is a 2,000 floating pipe that is headed out to the ocean on a mission to get the plastic out of our waters. Dutch inventor came up with this invention to make a dent in the 150 Tons of plastic that’s out there.

Their first goal is to tackle the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch,” a giant floating trash pile between San Francisco and Hawaii that is twice the size of Texas. Once the plastic is gathered, cleanup founder and CEO Boyan Slat says he’d like to recycle it into other products. He was wearing sunglasses already made from recycled plastic during this interview with CNN. Check it out.

https://www.cnn.com/2018/10/15/tech/ocean-cleanup-project/index.html