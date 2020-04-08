Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp to Perform Farm Aid From Home
Some famous performers are finding creative ways to keep on rockin’ in the not-so-free world while in-person concerts are on hiatus due to coronavirus. To this end, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, and John Mellencamp will perform Farm Aid live from their respective homes on April 11. The fundraiser will be broadcast live on AXS-TV and farmaid.org at 8 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday, with Nelson’s musician sons, Lukas and Micah, hosting.
In a statement, Farm Aid president Willie Nelson said that the pandemic “has helped us to better see the value of essential people like healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, delivery truck drivers, and farmers and ranchers. Farm Aid has worked for 35 years to build a family farm-centered agricultural system, and we are here now to support farmers and ranchers in this crisis, without whom we could not eat. The time to build a resilient family farm food system is now.”