Willful Defiance Is OK….Or Is It?

The California State Senate has voted to ban schools from suspending students for “willful defiance” against teachers and staff.

This new bill would forbid suspension for kids up to 8th grade. It would also ban schools from suspending high school for the same thing until 2025.

Superintendents or principals would be asked to provide a different kind of punishment “designed to correct the pupil’s specific misbehavior.”

We looked it up and willful defiance means…students talking back….refusing to take off a hat or the buds out of their ears…..or disrupting class in another way. That is not punishable by suspension. Teachers could still suspend them for threatening violence or bringing a weapon or drugs to school.

*The author says we’re just sending kids home often times unsupervised or in a bad situation.

*Critics say teachers need options for controlling their classrooms.

What do you think? Should they be suspended for “willful defiance?”

READ MORE:

https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2019/04/23/willful-defiance-bill-senate/