Willamette Valley Windstorm Possible Saturday And Sunday

Portland, Ore — The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Willamette Valley and a High Wind Watch for the Portland area.

Forecasters are calling for strong winds starting late Saturday afternoon into the evening.

South winds could gust to as much at 60 mph.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 211 PM PST Fri Jan 4 2019 ...WIDESPREAD STRONG WINDS POSSIBLE LATE SATURDAY AND SATURDAY EVENING... .A strong low pressure system is expected to move north just off the Oregon Coast late Saturday and Saturday evening, likely spreading strong winds north through much of NW Oregon. The strongest winds are likely to occur along the Central Oregon Coast and into the southern part of the Willamette Valley, with the storm weakening as it moves north. ORZ001-003-006-007-010-WAZ039-051215- /O.NEW.KPQR.HW.A.0001.190106T0300Z-190106T1200Z/ North Oregon Coast-Coast Range of Northwest Oregon- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Greater Vancouver Area- Including the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Tillamook, Netarts, Pacific City, Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy 211 PM PST Fri Jan 4 2019 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Wind Watch, which is in effect from Saturday evening through late Saturday night. * WINDS...South winds peaking at 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Strongest winds south of a line from Tillamook to McMinnville. * TIMING...Saturday evening through midnight Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Downed trees and scattered power outages should be expected. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Watch means hazardous high wind conditions are favorable in and close to the watch area in the next 12 to 48 hours.