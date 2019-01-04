Willamette Valley Windstorm Possible Saturday And Sunday
By Jim Ferretti
|
Jan 4, 2019 @ 3:28 PM

Portland, Ore — The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Willamette Valley and a High Wind Watch for the Portland area.

Forecasters are calling for strong winds starting late Saturday afternoon into the evening.

South winds could gust to as much at 60 mph.

Stay connected with FM News 101 throughout the weekend for any important weather updates.

 

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
211 PM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

...WIDESPREAD STRONG WINDS POSSIBLE LATE SATURDAY AND SATURDAY
EVENING...

.A strong low pressure system is expected to move north just off
the Oregon Coast late Saturday and Saturday evening, likely
spreading strong winds north through much of NW Oregon. The
strongest winds are likely to occur along the Central Oregon
Coast and into the southern part of the Willamette Valley, with
the storm weakening as it moves north.

ORZ001-003-006-007-010-WAZ039-051215-
/O.NEW.KPQR.HW.A.0001.190106T0300Z-190106T1200Z/
North Oregon Coast-Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-
Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-
Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Tillamook,
Netarts, Pacific City, Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit,
Lees Camp, Trask, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City,
Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton,
Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home,
Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt,
and Amboy
211 PM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Wind
Watch, which is in effect from Saturday evening through late
Saturday night.

* WINDS...South winds peaking at 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60
  mph. Strongest winds south of a line from Tillamook to
  McMinnville.

* TIMING...Saturday evening through midnight Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Downed trees and scattered power outages should be
  expected. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Wind Watch means hazardous high wind conditions are
favorable in and close to the watch area in the next 12 to
48 hours.

		    


    

        

            

