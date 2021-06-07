Willamette University To Partner With Alaska Schools To Help Law Students

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The University of Alaska Anchorage has announced a new partnership with a university in Oregon to expand opportunities for current and future students interested in law degrees.
Alaska’s News Source reported Sunday that qualified students in Alaska who meet certain academic requirements will be guaranteed admission to Willamette College of Law’s J.D. program under the partnership.
Officials say students admitted into the program will also receive $10,000 renewable scholarships for every year they are enrolled and in good academic standing at Willamette University.
The program is also offered at the University of Alaska Southeast.